FNC’s Dean: MSM Coverage of Cuomo Was ‘Puff Pieces’ While ‘There Were Bodybags Piling up’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean responded to the report by the New York Attorney General’s office that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) administration undercounted coronavirus deaths in nursing homes by slamming the mainstream media’s coverage of Cuomo as “puff pieces everywhere, when we had our relatives that had died and there were bodybags piling up outside of nursing homes in cooling vans.”

Dean said, “I’ve been asking for accountability and answers from this governor. There hasn’t been any from the mainstream media. You’ve covered this. Fox Business has covered this. Fox News, the New York Post, but there really hasn’t been any coverage from the mainstream media. And actually, they thought he was the best thing since sliced bread, talking about his leadership book and his poster and his Emmy Award and the Love Gov and his love life. It was puff pieces everywhere, when we had our relatives that had died and there were bodybags piling up outside of nursing homes in cooling vans.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett