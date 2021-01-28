Hawley: Insurrection Incitement Allegations ‘a Lie’ — ‘They’re Doing It to Try to Silence Political Opponents’

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) vowed not to be silenced by his critics on the political left.

He also responded to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who accused him of being a “ringleader” of the so-called insurrection on Capitol Hill earlier his month.

“I haven’t seen his comments, but that does not surprise me, that hysteria and the lies coming from the left and let’s just call it what they are.,” he said. “These are lies. The idea that leading a Democratic debate on election integrity on the floor of the Senate is akin to violence. That’s a lie. Saying that it’s an attempt to overturn an election.”

“That’s a lie,” Hawley added. “Saying that it’s an incitement to violence. That’s a lie. Those are all deliberate lies. The people telling them know they’re lies and they’re doing it to try to silence political opponents. That is wrong. That is un-American. It is unconstitutional. And I’m not going to stand for it. I’m not going to be intimidated by it.”

