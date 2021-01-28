Romney: For ‘National Unity,’ Republicans Must Publicly Say Biden Won Legitimately

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) during an online forum presented by the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday said Republicans must publicly announce President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election legitimately to achieve national unity.

Romney said, “There is no question that the nation is divided now, and there is a lot of anger. To the people on my side who say an impeachment trial is going to inflame passions more. I say, first of all, have you gone out publicly and said that there was not widespread voter fraud and that Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States? If you said that, then I’m happy to listen to you talk about other things that might inflame anger and divisiveness. But if you haven’t said that, that’s really what’s at the source of the anger right now. There are many, many Republicans, almost three-quarters, who believe democracy itself has been stolen. That a very passioned perspective. You’ve got to have that get to the rearview mirror before you talk about the next stage.”

He continued, “I would also say if you want to see national unity, you really have to rely on truth and justice. Justice being carried out is something which the American people expect. Five people died with the attack on the Capitol. Five human beings died. There’s no question but that the president incited the insurrection that occurred. To what degree and so forth is something we’re going to evaluate in the trial that will proceed. How culpable is he? That’s something we will evaluate. But to simply say, ‘Well, we’re gonna just move on because we need to be united,’ would not be, I think, consistent with the history of justice as applied in our country. And I believe it’s an element of unity, which I look forward to having resolved so that we can move on.”

