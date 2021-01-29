Dem Rep. Jayapal: Trump ‘Actively Courting a Rising of the Confederacy’ and a ‘Civil War in Our Country’

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) Friday on MSNBC’s “Live” said former President Donald Trump was “actively courting a rising of the Confederacy” and “a civil war.”

Jayapal said, “We all feel this tension of our colleagues who are continuing to not admit that Joe Biden won the election or continuing to engage with white nationalist extremist groups that were part of the insurrection on the Capitol, are continuing to tie themselves to Donald Trump, the president, who incited the insurrection. The most violent on the Capitol since the War of 1812. the reality is. There are too many members of the Republican Party who are refusing to wear masks, are refusing to go through metal detectors.”

She continued, “So it is real, the security threat to us, individually, in our homes, in our districts, and on the floor are real. So is the rage at Republicans who are choosing a cult party and a cult figure over the Constitution. That’s what it is. I have a lot of respect for Liz Cheney, for Adam Kinzinger, for Republicans, who understand their number one duty is to make sure we preserve our democracy and Constitution. If Republicans choose to go along with Donald Trump, they’re choosing to go along with a president who incited insurrection and who is actively courting a rising of the Confederacy and, frankly, a civil war in our country. So it is a very difficult time in our country.”

She added, “We are not going to succumb to this moment of, you know, really, terribly troubling times for our country. Katy, the road to fascism is littered with moments where people either did not speak up, or they went along with what was being proposed. I do fear for our country in this moment.”

