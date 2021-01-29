Giroir: Cuomo ‘Absolutely Wrong’ that Nursing Home Order Was Federal Guidance, ‘He Has to Own This’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former HHS Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir stated that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) order on coronavirus patients in nursing homes wasn’t following federal government guidance and Cuomo “can’t shift the blame. He has to own this one.”

Giroir said, “What Gov. Cuomo said is the nursing homes had to take back these patients. They were mandated to do that. What the CDC said is, under very specific circumstances where a nursing home had all the training, had all the PPE, had all the isolation requirements, all the staff, all the training, then it would be permissible to do so. In no way was this federal government guidance. That is just absolutely wrong and he can’t shift the blame. He has to own this one.”

