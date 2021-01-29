Maher: People ‘Don’t Live’ in ‘Endless Intersectional Theorizing’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized the recent riots in Seattle and Portland and said that “People don’t live in the world of political philosophies and endless intersectional theorizing.”

Maher began by saying, “When you’re rioting against Donald Trump and he loses, stop.”

After discussing the riots in Seattle and Portland earlier in the month, Maher stated that while peaceful protesting can work, “I’m sure it’s fun to cosplay ‘V for Vendetta’ every night, let’s be clear, as a means of actually effecting change it’s right up there with holding your breath until you get a pony.”

Maher continued that meaningful progress is usually made by patient policy work.

He then lauded former Rep. Henry Waxman (D-CA) as an example of someone who did meaningful policy work. Maher stated, “Waxman never went on the Sunday talk shows. He didn’t do TV at all.”

Maher further stated, “It’s easy to spraypaint ‘F*ck you’ on a federal building. It’s a little harder to work inside and actually make shit happen.” And “People don’t live in the world of political philosophies and endless intersectional theorizing. They live in the world of, is there going to be a hot lunch at school? No lead in the toys. Getting minimum wage.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett