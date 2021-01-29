Scarborough Rips Into ‘Reckless as Hell’ Facebook — ‘Bad for America’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Friday delivered a monologue aimed at Facebook for radicalizing Americans.

According to Scarborough, Facebook has “set up algorithms that radicalize people.” He called for the social media giant to be “thrown into the free market system” and “broken up.”

“They need to be regulated, but more importantly than that, they need to be thrown into the free market system. All right? No more socialism for [Mark] Zuckerberg. No more protection for Facebook. They need to be thrown into the free market system. They’re a monopoly. They need to be broken up. They know they’re a monopoly,” Scarborough said of Facebook.

“Facebook is a monopoly,” he added. “It controls over 50 percent of news gathering, and they are reckless as hell. There is no accountability. And they are destroying not just American democracy. They’re destroying democracy across the globe. They are actually working with tyrannical governments to help chase out freedom fighters in certain countries. They are a malignant force across the globe.”

Scarborough blamed Facebook for radicalizing people to kill cops and participate in the riot at the U.S. Capitol that happened this month by spreading lies.

“Facebook has been spreading these lies that get cops killed,” he proclaimed. “Facebook has been spreading these lies that gets the United States Capitol sacked. Facebook has been spreading these lies that get police officers bludgeoned almost to death with an American flag. They spread these lies.”

Scarborough continued, “They spread the lies during the pandemic. If you have a neighbor that thinks masks spread COVID … thank Facebook for that. If you go into a store, and somebody’s crazy, and they’re like ripping up like a display for masks that working-class people are going to have to … thank Facebook for that. The lies are all disseminated on Facebook.”

Scarborough called on President Joe Biden and lawmakers to “reform” Facebook “before they completely break America.”

“You better, if not strip them of their 230 immunity, you better reform it like hell and hold them accountable as publishers just like you hold the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and local newspapers,” he stated. “You better do it. You will look back, and it will be too late. Facebook has turned into a monster.”

The former Florida congressman concluded the segment by describing Facebook as “anti-competitive,” “anti-democratic” and “bad for America.”

