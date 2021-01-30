Kildee: If Capitol Rioters Were Black or Muslim, ‘Instinct’ for Cops ‘Would Have Been to Open Fire’

On Friday’s “CNN Tonight,” House Majority Chief Deputy Whip Dan Kildee (D-MI) said that if the Capitol rioters were black or Muslim, “we know what the instinct would have been for people in law enforcement, that would have been to open fire.”

Kildee said, “Well, first of all, if the crowd had been black or Muslim, it would have been a disaster even greater than it was. Because we know what the instinct would have been for people in law enforcement, that would have been to open fire.”

He continued that if the crowd was black or Muslim, what Republicans “would have said, of course, is to decry this as some sort of, what it was. I mean, they would have called what it was, an insurrection.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett