Warren: ‘Not Going to Spend Much More Time’ Trying for Bipartisan Support on COVID Relief

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Cross Connection,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will either have to “step up and join us,” on COVID relief, “or we’re going to call his bluff. Me, I’m already at that point.” And that “if Republicans aren’t going to come, we’re not going to spend much more time on this. It’s time to move now.”

Warren said, “So, look, every day that we delay is another day of people suffering, another delay in getting the vaccines out, and another pause before we get the schools open. I want this done as soon as possible. I’m ready. I am ready to go. And I think we’ve got a lot of Democrats who are ready to go. Right now, Mitch McConnell is still digging in … There’s going to come a point that either he’s going to step up and join us, or we’re going to call his bluff. Me, I’m already at that point. We’ve got to get others on board too, though.”

She added, “Look, right now, there are people who still want to at least give Republicans a chance to come along, and I understand that. But all of the Democrats, and I really do want to underline here all, they want to see relief. They understand the importance of getting these vaccines out. This is about life and death. They see the importance of getting our schools open. They see the importance of making sure that everyone can put food on the table and nobody gets thrown out on the street. So, I think Democrats are in the right place. They’re trying to keep the door open to get Republicans onto the bus as well. But if Republicans aren’t going to come, we’re not going to spend much more time on this. It’s time to move now.”

