Kudlow: ‘We’re Still on a V-Shaped Recovery — The Economy Is Very Strong’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow pushed back against the “Democratic wish list” that is the President Joe Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

Kudlow argued that the “very strong” U.S. economy is “on a V-shaped recovery” after being hit hard in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of going forward with another relief package, he suggested researching how much money has been spent from the previous packages.

“Another point I want to make … we don’t even know how much money has been spent or not spent from the prior packages,” Kudlow advised. “That’s the odd thing about this. There is no accounting. I have seen no numbers. I’ve been checking around with all of my contacts. From the March cares bill that was repurposed in December, we don’t know how much has gone to the PPP small business initiative. We don’t know how much is out the door on the unemployment assistance. We don’t know how much has gone to the states and localities. We should be assessing the economy before we dive into another $2 trillion package, which I must say is something of a Democratic wish list. So, those are some of the biggest problems.”

“I want to talk about the economy, by the way, because we’re still on a V-shaped recovery. The economy is very strong. I read about the economic crisis. I don’t believe it, and I can prove to you that it’s not there,” he added.

