Ted Cruz: Trump’s Election Rhetoric Was ‘Reckless and Irresponsible’ — No Evidence of ‘Massive Fraud’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) Monday on his podcast “Verdict with Ted Cruz” criticized former President Donald Trump for his rhetoric about the election.

Cruz said, “We have seen overheated rhetoric like crazy on both sides of the political aisle. Democrats and the news media — and sadly, the news media is just part of the Democrats. They are one —their talking point is that there is no voter fraud. It doesn’t exist.”

He continued, “On the other hand, President Trump’s rhetoric, I think, went way too far over the line. I think it was both reckless and irresponsible because he said repeatedly, he said over and over, he won by a landslide, there was massive fraud, it was all stolen everywhere. That evidence — the campaign did not prove that in any court, and to make a determination about an election, it has to be based on the evidence. So simply saying the result you want, that’s not responsible. You have never heard me use language like that.”

He added, “What I have said is voter fraud is real, and we need to examine the evidence and look at the actual facts. And in particular what is the evidence of how much voter fraud occurred and did it occur in sufficient quantities in significant states to alter the outcome of the election? That would have been the mandate of the election commission.”

