Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Calls Reddit Investors ‘Russian Disruptors’

ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel speculated Reddit investors are “Russian disruptors” Friday night during his opening monologue on his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Kimmel said, “GameStop, if you don’t know, is a video game store, and like a lot of businesses, they’ve been struggling because of COVID but also because most people buy games online now.”

He continued, “And yet, despite a sharp decline in sales, over the past six months their stock price has grown by 8000 percent because a bunch of amateur investors, maybe even some Russian disruptors, who are part of a Reddit community called WallStreetBets decided to buy a bunch of GameStop stock and drive the price up and screw over the hedge fund guys who had shorted the stock.”

He added, “Now the hedge fund guys are upset and they’re pushing for an investigation and they’re like ‘we can’t have a bunch of randos from Reddit manipulating the market. That’s what we do. They are stealing our thing.”

