Scalise: Biden Drilling Restrictions Will Increase Carbon Emissions

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated President Joe Biden’s restrictions on oil drilling won’t just hurt jobs, but “carbon emissions are going to go up” because oil production will increase in countries that don’t have the same environmental standards as the U.S.

Scalise said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:45] “These are really good jobs. These are careers for people who have been working, in many cases, second and third generation, producing American energy. This is something that’s allowed us to lower energy costs. Oh, and by the way, our standards are so much better in America than these other countries these jobs will go to. It’s not like nobody’s going to produce oil. It’s going to be a gift to countries like Russia, Venezuela, and by the way, carbon emissions are going to go up. Because those countries don’t have the good standards. We use the money in Louisiana to restore our coast. It’s a big environmental issue, rebuilding land that’s been lost over decades from the levying of the Mississippi River. That money comes from drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.”

