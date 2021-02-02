Schumer: Passing COVID Relief Through Reconciliation ‘Is What President Biden Wants’

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that President Joe Biden “is totally on board with using reconciliation” to pass coronavirus relief and that using reconciliation “is what President Biden wants us to do, and that is what we’re doing.”

Schumer said, “Joe Biden is totally on board with using reconciliation. I’ve been talking to him every day. Our staffs have been talking multiple times a day.”

He later added, “Look, we’re moving forward under the reconciliation. That is what President Biden wants us to do, and that is what we’re doing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett