Cassidy: If Schools Don’t Get Paid Unless They Open, They Open, They Don’t if They Get Paid No Matter What

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) stated that schools that have a business model where they don’t get paid if they aren’t open have opened, but in public schools, where “you’re going to get paid whether you show up or not, it seems to be the teachers’ unions are saying, we’re not going to open.”

