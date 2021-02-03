CDC Director: Schools Should Be ‘Last Thing to Close’ and ‘First Thing to Open’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that she and the Biden administration believe “schools should be the last thing to close and the first thing to open.”

Walensky stated, “The Biden administration, and I agree with it, believes that schools should be the last thing to close and the first thing to open. That administration, and I agree with it, believes that there should be adequate funding to make sure that all of the mitigation measures are in place in schools, should be prioritized in schools, so that we can get those schools open. And then, there should be funding for testing in schools, there should be funding and resources for vaccination of teachers. So, all of those things are consistent. And I think what that first 100-day plan tells us is this is a priority. We have to get our children back to school.”

