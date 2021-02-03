GOP Rep. Biggs on Removing Ilhan Omar from Committee Assignments: ‘What’s Good for the Goose Is Good for the Gander’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) sounded off on the Democrats’ push to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from Congress. This comes as several House Republicans want to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her congressional committee assignments because of her antisemitic rhetoric.

Biggs noted that Democrats have made “offensive or dangerous statements” while in Congress, whereas Greene was “overwhelmingly” elected after she made her statements.

“The Democrats actually have the authority to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees, but, you know, we’re talking about statements that were made before she was even ever a candidate to Congress,” Biggs argued. “And that I think has some bearing here. … If you want to know how she feels, she will answer, and she will tell you how. And I think that’s appropriate. On the other hand, you have statements from Ilhan Omar, and actually from Nancy Pelosi or Maxine Waters, Representative Pressley — a whole plethora of folks while they are sitting here — that made offensive or dangerous statements as well. And we are really trying to say look — if it’s good for the goose, it’s good for the gander. But maybe what should happen you let Republicans take care of our own, and you Democrats take care of your own. And when someone is elected — and by the way, most of these statements were already known when she was running. She won overwhelmingly.”

