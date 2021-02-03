Kristi Noem on Being Targered by the Media: ‘It’s About Control’

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) discussed her thoughts on why she has been targeted by the media, which she attributed to an impulse from the media and her political opponents to “control people.”

“I really think it’s about control,” she said to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “They have used for the last year fear to control people. And in South Dakota, we just took a very different path. We knew the science told us we couldn’t stop the virus. We could slow it down and protect people who might be vulnerable and make sure we had enough hospital capacity to take care of those who would need it. But that we were going to do it together and allow people to be flexible to take care of their families and still put food on the table.”

“So that was a unique approach that for our people really worked well,” Noem continued. “We did have tragedies and we did have losses, but we also got through it better than virtually every other state. And I think the media hates that, because it really is a testimony to what Republicans believe in, what we conservatives believe in. We implemented what we always say we believe, and it showed that it really does work and bring more opportunities to families.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor