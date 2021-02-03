Mark Levin: Chuck Schumer Should Be on Trial — ‘He Threatened the Supreme Court’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” conservative talker Mark Levin argued Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-NY) should be on trial for the remarks he made in 2020 about the U.S. Supreme Court, which was perceived to be as a threat against Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said last March. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Levin explained to host Sean Hannity that Schumer’s rhetoric led to protesters attempting to storm the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.

“[I] want to talk quickly about Chuck Schumer — you mentioned it,” Levin said. “He threatened two U.S. Supreme Court justices. He threatened the Supreme Court. He assembled a mob on the stairs of a Supreme Court that tried to break into the Supreme Court, but for that 13-foot bronze door there. And he warns those justices that they are, in fact, in for hell if they don’t vote the way he wants. He threatened the Supreme Court. He used the Kavanaugh hearings him as Mollie Hemingway so brilliantly wrote, ‘to convene a mob, to disrupt hearings.'”

“Who the hell does this clown, Schumer, think he is?” Levin continued. “Stomping all over the Constitution with a 50-50 vote in the Senate, trying to impose his will on the American people, on the whole country, and now going to have a rogue trial? He’s the one that should be on trial and all the other reprobates that have for decades been threatening the American people and making outrageous comments to try to stir up and create fringies among their own base.”

