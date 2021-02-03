Scarborough: GOP Leadership Won’t Criticize Trump, Others Because They’re ‘Scared’

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough sounded off on the growing number of members of the GOP distancing themselves from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Scarborough noted that GOP leadership like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have yet to distance themselves from Greene. He suggested that GOP leadership is “scared” of her.

“[I]t’s all, you know, this House, Kevin McCarthy’s House, is legitimately, legitimately a proper political target,” Scarborough advised. “You know … the Republicans spent an entire campaign trying to attach AOC’s politics — AOC has never actually threatened to kill a Republican, but Republicans have spent the past several years attaching AOC’s politics to everybody in the Democratic Party from Nancy Pelosi to Joe Biden. That’s illegitimate. It just is. I mean, because you look at the politics, you look at what Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi was mocking her caucus years ago on ’60 Minutes.’ So, that’s actually not as accurate as Democrats who are now attaching this woman to a Republican conference who won’t criticize her, who won’t take away her committee assignments, who won’t rebuke her. Kevin McCarthy is still scared of her.”

Scarborough went on to question why members of the GOP who are distancing themselves from Greene did not “answer questions about the stupidity and the asinine tweets” of former President Donald Trump.

He continued, “And Willie, I just wonder whether Joni Ernst, John Thune and Mitch McConnell had to answer questions about the stupidity and the asinine tweets of Donald Trump for four years, whether they’re just sitting there going, ‘No, no. We’re off this train.’ Mitt Romney: ‘No, you know what? I’m going to actually, actually try to pass a bill without people having to ask me about an asinine, violent statement that a Republican made somewhere.’ It certainly seems the Republican senators, at least, are getting there.”

