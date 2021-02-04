David Hogg: Majority of GOP Are ‘Conspiracy Theorists and White Supremacists’

Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg said Thursday on MSNBC ‘s “The Beat With Ari Melber” that it is “terrifying” that “conspiracy theorists and white supremacists” are no longer the fringe but becoming the majority in the Republican Party.

While criticizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Hogg said, “We have seen one of the most remarkable and truly honestly a horrific change in the Republican Party over the past 30 years. I would say it really started in the ’90s, but you could even go back to the primary of Barry Goldwater and the New Conservative Movement way back in the 20th century, as I study my history classes in college. But it’s scary. It’s really scary because people used to think they’re mostly a group of good people that truly want what’s best for the country. Yeah, there is a fringe of people that may or may not be white supremacists, but that’s a very small minority of people.”

He added, “But now what we’re seeing is there are actual conspiracy theorists and white supremacists that are becoming the party. And the fringe are those people that were originally, you know, believed to be the majority. It’s truly terrifying.”

