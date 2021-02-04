Psaki: CDC Director Saying Teachers Don’t Need to Be Vaccinated for School Re-Opening Isn’t ‘Official Guidance’

During a press conference on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s comments earlier in the day that teachers do not need to be vaccinated in order for schools to safely reopen by stating that the CDC hasn’t “released their official guidance” on “what would be needed to ensure the safe reopening of schools.”

Psaki said, “I saw the comments of Dr. Walensky, but I will say that even she would say, if she were standing here — she’s welcome to come anytime, but she’s in Atlanta — that they have not released their official guidance yet from the CDC on the vaccination of teachers and what would be needed to ensure the safe reopening of schools. And so, we’d certainly defer to that, which we hope to see soon.”

Walensky reiterated her comments during an interview after Psaki’s press briefing.

(h/t Daily Caller)

