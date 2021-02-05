Biden: $15 Minimum Wage Isn’t Going to Be in COVID Relief Bill, But Should Happen Eventually

During a portion of an interview aired on Friday’s “CBS Evening News,” President Joe Biden stated that he doesn’t think an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour will end up being in the coronavirus relief bill, but he does think the minimum wage should be increased to $15 an hour.

Biden said, “My guess is, it will not be in it. But I do think that we should have a minimum wage, stand by itself, $15 an hour, and work your way up to the 15. It doesn’t have to be boom. … I’m prepared, as president of the United States, on a separate negotiation on minimum wage, to work my way up from what it is now.”

He added that while he put a minimum wage increase in the coronavirus relief bill, “I don’t think it’s going to survive.”

