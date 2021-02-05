Clyburn: I Think $15 Minimum Wage Will Pass as a Separate Bill

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said that he thinks a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour will pass both chambers of Congress as a separate measure if it is not included in the coronavirus relief bill.

Host Joy Reid asked, “If the $15 an hour increase doesn’t make it into the $1.9 trillion bill, do you foresee it passing the House and then being able to pass the Senate as a separate bill?”

Clyburn responded, “I think so. I really believe so. I heard a few people that we were concerned about in the Senate speak to this a couple of days ago. Joe Manchin for one, one who I admire a whole lot. We don’t agree all the time, but I hope we can get together on this $15 issue. He is for the $15, as I understand it. He doesn’t want to do all $15 at one time. He wants to see it phased in over a period of time, and that makes sense, in many ways, so that people can digest the new expense. So, I think we’re going to get that done.”

