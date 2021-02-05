Gaetz: Dems Made Marjorie Taylor Greene Possibly ‘Most Powerful’ Republican in Congress

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) applauded Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her press conference the day after the House voted to remove her from her committee assignments.

Gaetz said that as a result of the Democrats’ ousting Greene from her committees, they had made her “possibly one of the most powerful Republicans in Congress.” He guaranteed it has made her “the most powerful freshman in Congress.”

“Bravo, Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Gaetz said in response to the press conference. “That was so good I almost had to smoke a cigarette afterward. She was policy-focused; she was graceful. I think she pointed out the hypocrisy in the media.”

“Most importantly … we saw that yesterday Democrats made Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly the most powerful freshman in Congress and possibly one of the most powerful Republicans in Congress,” he continued. “What other freshman could command a press conference like that and get it carried live with the opportunity to share the views and values that emanate from their district? Marjorie is off the proverbial leash right now. I think she’s going to be a major communicator. And if she shows the grace and the focus and the attention to policies that matter to everyday Americans like she did in that press conference, she is going to be a very successful congresswoman.”

