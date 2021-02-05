Khanna: Biden Will ‘Radically Reset Relations’ with Israel, They’ll ‘Have to Recognize Palestinian Statehood’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that President Joe Biden will “radically reset relations” with Israel, and Israel will “have to recognize Palestinian statehood. They can’t be having new settlements. They can’t be burning down Palestinian villages.”

Host Mehdi Hasan asked, “Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, two of them allies, one of them an adversary. Do you see Biden radically resetting relations with any of them?”

Khanna responded, “I think he’s going to radically reset relations with all of them. He’s going to make it clear to the Saudis that the offensive war in Yemen is going to end and that their tactics of human rights abuses are not going to be tolerated. They have to reset their priorities to have a relationship with the United States. With Iran, he’s going to make it clear that they have to comply with the JCPOA and inspections. They can’t have nuclear ambitions, but that we want to reset that relationship. And with Israel, he’s going to make it clear that Israel is an ally. It always has been an ally of the United States. But they have to recognize Palestinian statehood. They can’t be having new settlements. They can’t be burning down Palestinian villages. Human rights are going to matter. We’re going to have a human rights-focused foreign policy.”

