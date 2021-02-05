Tenney: Cuomo Should Resign over Nursing Homes

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep.-Elect Claudia Tenney (R-NY) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign over his handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tenney said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:45] “Gov. Cuomo should be held accountable. I called for his resignation as the governor. Because this is a clear violation of the law and could potentially be a criminal act. It isn’t the first time I’ve called for Gov. Cuomo’s resignation…I think the governor has to pay the price for this. I think we need a new governor.”

