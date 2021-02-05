Tenney: Judge’s Ruling in My Favor ‘May Not Be the End’ of My Race, My Opponent ‘Wants to Stall’ to Help Pelosi

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep.-Elect Claudia Tenney (R-NY) stated that a judge’s ruling in her favor might not be the end of her race, and that her opponent Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), “just wants to stall,” to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) majority from narrowing.

Tenney said, “94 days is where it is today, and we finally got a decision from the judge. And I’m hoping to be certified by the state board of elections very soon and being seated in Congress. But that may not be the end. So, it’s going to be another journey, I’m afraid.”

She added that Brindisi “just wants to stall, and I think the reason he wants to stall is Nancy Pelosi has a very narrow majority. Seating another Republican and probably another Republican in March is going to make that majority even more narrow. And he, along with Pelosi, does not want to see the balance of power shift toward the Republican side.”

