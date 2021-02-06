Biden: ‘Nonstarter’ to Think Businesses Can Be ‘Open and Moving and Thriving Without Dealing with This Pandemic’

During Saturday’s Weekly Address, President Joe Biden stated that “the idea that we think we can keep businesses open and moving and thriving without dealing with this pandemic, it’s just a nonstarter.”

Biden said, “I’ve been saying a long time, the idea that we think we can keep businesses open and moving and thriving without dealing with this pandemic, it’s just a nonstarter. We’re putting together a plan that provides for emergency relief to people who are in desperate need now. Everything from mortgage payments, to unemployment insurance, to rental subsidies, to food security for children. It provides for small and medium-sized businesses to be able to open.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett