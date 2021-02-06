GOP Sen. Wicker: ‘Less and Less Likely’ to Reach Bipartisan COVID Relief Deal, Dems Want to ‘Chip Away’ at Trump Tax Cuts

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) stated that it is “less and less likely” that there will be a bipartisan deal on coronavirus relief, and that Democrats want to “chip away at the Trump tax cuts that have been so successful.”

Wicker said, “I think we’re less and less likely to get a deal now. We had the vote-o-rama that lasted all night on Thursday night, and really, it smoked the Democrats out on what they’re looking for. What they really want to do is chip away at the Trump tax cuts that have been so successful.”

