Mo Brooks: Pelosi, House Democrats Covered by Panic, Paranoia, and Power — Willing to ‘Overreach,’ ‘Abuse Their Power’

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said he sees a combination of factors that led to House Democrats taking a very aggressive approach against Republicans in the new Congress under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) leadership.

Brooks told Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Friday that he saw three factors driving the Democrats’ actions: panic, paranoia and power.

“Right now, let me emphasize something about what I perceive to be the attitude on Capitol Hill, at least in the House, not as familiar with the Senate side of things since I don’t serve there on a daily basis,” he said. “On the House side, it appears that Nancy Pelosi and the socialists are covered by the three P’s — one, they’re panicked, two, they’re paranoid, and three, they have power. You put panic and paranoia together with power, and you can get some very unfortunate results. We’ll have to see how that plays out. But they are at least now — they’ve shown that they’re willing to overreach, that they’re willing to abuse their power.”

The Alabama Republican lawmaker used Democrats’ approach to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as an example and pointed out the ruling party in the House had set a precedent they would be susceptible to when Republicans were back in charge.

“Certainly, they abused it in doing what they did to Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose district abuts mine just across the state line in Georgia — to seize control of the other party’s committee assignments, as best I’m aware, has never been done in the history of the United States House of Representatives,” Brooks said. “With this newfound power, the more radical elements of this socialist party here on Capitol Hill — they’re flexing their muscle. Personally, I think that it is a bad misjudgment on their part.”

“And I think it increases the likelihood they’re going to lose their election in 2020, which will, in turn, result in the House being GOP,” he added. “But they have opened a Pandora’s box because if the socialists are able to control the committee assignments of Republicans, that means Republicans, when they’re in charge, can do the same thing to the socialist party. And I would anticipate that that is exactly what will happen. There are a number of socialists who have made very egregious violent-oriented statements, and this is going to come back to bite them.”

