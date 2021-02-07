Liz Cheney: Trump ‘Does Not Have a Role as the Leader of Our Party Going Forward’

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), the House Republican Conference Chair. said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that former President Donald Trump did “not have a role as the leader of our party going forward.”

Host Chris Wallace asked, “Is this still the party of Donald Trump, and does Marjorie Taylor Greene still hold a solid place in that party?”

Cheney said, “We are the party of Abraham Lincoln. We are the party of Ronald Reagan. We have to really take a hard look at who we are and what we stand for, and what we believe in. I think when you look at both his actions leading up to what happened on January 6th, the fact that he was impeached in a bipartisan fashion, the fact that he lost the presidency, the fact that we lost the senate. We have to be in a position where we can say we stand for principle. We stand for ideals.

She continued, “Somebody who has provoked an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes, which resulted in five people dying, who refused to stand up immediately when he was asked to stop the violence, that is a person who does not have a role as the leader of our party going forward.”

She added, “We have to make sure that we are able to convey to the American voters, we are the party of responsibility, we are the party of truth, that we actually can be trusted to handle the challenges this nation faces like COVID and that’s going to require us to focus on substance and policy and issues going forward, but we should not be embracing the former president.”

