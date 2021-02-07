Schiff: Kevin McCarthy ‘Has No Values’ — ‘God Forbid’ if He Ever Becomes Speaker

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” decried the possibility of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) being speaker.

While discussing how McCarthy deals with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Schiff said, “Kevin McCarthy stands for nothing except the perpetuation of his own position. He has no values, and in my view, cares about little except for hoping to be speaker one day, God Forbid.”

He added, “Look, if members of either party are threatening violence against other members of the party, of the body and suggesting they be executed, if they are casting doubt on 9/11 or school shootings, if they’re heckling victims of crime like Marjorie Taylor Greene did with the victim of the Parkland shooting, if they’re suggesting that a religious group is shooting laser beams to start forest fires, they should be expelled from their committees, whatever party they’re in. They shouldn’t, frankly, be in the Congress.”

