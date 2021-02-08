Tim Scott: Private, Catholic Schools Have Re-Opened, So Should Public Schools

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) pushed for school reopenings and denying additional funding to schools that won’t reopen by stating, “our private schools, our Catholic schools with pennies on the dollar, most of them are open, open for the kids to come back.”

Scott said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:00] “If you are not willing to put the kids back in schools, why should we give you more money to open schools? In December, we provided $82 billion to open schools and frankly, those same schools are not open. Think about it this way, kids today, especially poorer kids, learning loss is happening, developmental delays are happening, and frankly, there’s an article about Las Vegas pushing to reopen schools because suicides are up. The consequences for not reopening schools is devastating. But, what’s interesting, Sandra, our private schools, our Catholic schools with pennies on the dollar, most of them are open, open for the kids to come back.”

