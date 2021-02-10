GOP Rep. Comer: Teachers ‘Should Be Terminated’ if They Refuse to Go Back to School

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) stated that if teachers refuse to do their jobs and go back to in-person instruction, “then they should be terminated.”

Comer said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:00] “I believe that if you have a teacher who is not performing or refuses to do their job, or who is performing poorly, then they should be terminated. I know that that’s one of the biggest issues with the teachers’ unions. They want to protect every teacher. And I believe the overwhelming majority of public school teachers are outstanding. But there are bad apples in every occupation, especially teachers. And they’re protected with tenure. No one in the private sector has those types of protections. And as a result of that tenure, they get away with things like we’re seeing now, refusing to go back to work. And unfortunately, our kids are the losers in this situation.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett