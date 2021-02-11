Booker: We Don’t Need More Evidence to Come to the Conclusion ‘Trump Violated His Oath of Office’

Thursday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) sounded off on the Senate impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Booker, during CNN’s “New Day,” said he believes “we do not need more evidence to come to the conclusion that Trump violated his oath of office.” He pointed to Trump’s rally, his “prolific tweeting,” and then subsequent silence as a group of his followers were hunting for former Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“They literally were saying they were taking direction from him. They were reading his tweet publicly out to other rioters as they chanted, ‘Hang Mike Pence,” Booker stated.

“I do not understand how you cannot look [at] this prolific tweeting that went on and then the silence afterward,” he added. “This is a president that knows how to tell people to stop. I don’t know how you can’t look at the fact that it was well known that the riotous, murderous mob was in the Capitol for an hour plus, and then the two things you hear from the president is one, him replaying his own speech on Twitter and then telling the mob that Mike Pence had failed them. It is hard to even venture to say that the commander-in-chief who swore an oath to protect this sacred space did not fail in his duty, did not betray that oath. We do not need more evidence, in my opinion, to come to the conclusion that … Donald Trump violated his oath of office.”

