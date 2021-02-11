Scalise: U.S. DOJ Needs to Investigate Cuomo over Nursing Homes

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) over a report that an aide to the governor admitted hiding the coronavirus death toll in nursing homes.

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “Are you going to demand that the Biden DOJ open up an investigation on what was admitted to tonight in New York City, that they were hiding data from the federal government? Will you demand, along with your fellow Republicans, that DOJ open up an investigation on Cuomo?”

Scalise responded, “I’ve been calling on them to do that for a long time, for months. We’ve been calling on Gov. Cuomo to show the data. You don’t need an act of Congress. But he won’t do it. But now, it’s even been shown, his own top aide admitted that they were hiding the data because they didn’t want the public to know what happened.”

