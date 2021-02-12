FNC’s Dean: If DeSantis Had Done What Cuomo Did, It ‘Would Be a Lead Story’ on Every Outlet

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” FNC Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean stated that if a Republican like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had done what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has with nursing homes in coronavirus, “that would be a lead story on every single news channel, including the local and the national networks, and every headline of every newspaper.”

Dean said, “There have been some very good reporters on the local level that have followed this story. But Brian, I mean, let’s not mince words. If this is a Republican governor, say this is Ron DeSantis in Florida, oh my gosh, that would be a lead story on every single news channel, including the local and the national networks, and every headline of every newspaper.”

