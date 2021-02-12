Hirono: Dems Were Talking about Fighting for Others, When Trump Says ‘Fight,’ It Means Fight for Him

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) reacted to former President Donald Trump’s lawyers playing clips of past rhetoric by Democrats at the Senate’s impeachment trial by stating that the Democrats were talking about fighting for immigrants, students, or people who don’t have jobs, but when Trump uses the word, “fight,” then “we know he means fight for me, fight for me, Trump.”

Hirono said the former president’s lawyers just did “a montage of a lot of Democrats saying we’re going to fight for immigrants or fight for students or fight for people who are out of work. And when the president uses the word ‘fight,’ though, we know he means fight for me, fight for me, Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett