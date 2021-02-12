Zeldin: ‘Every Single School’ Needs ‘All of Their Kids’ in Class ‘Right Now’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) called for every single school in America to have all their students back in class immediately.

Zeldin said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:45] “Every single school in every corner of America needs to get all of their kids back in the classrooms instantly, right now. They have spent months preparing on how to do social distancing and wearing of masks, many of them have Plexiglass in between desks, many of the schools have figured out ways to put more distance between students. It has to happen right now. This can’t be something about next fall. It shouldn’t be something about next month. It should be next week.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett