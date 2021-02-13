Brooks: House Managers ‘Did Cherry-Pick’ Video Clips of Trump

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the House impeachment managers “did cherry-pick in their video” on former President Donald Trump’s January 6 speech.

Brooks stated that the managers proved their incitement case, but “I think they erred in being prosecutorial. And they did cherry-pick in their video. I think the Republican defense was reasonably effective in showing how they picked parts of the Trump January 6 speech in which he seemed to send people to the Capitol, but not the parts where he said do it peacefully.”

He added that the House managers argued, “very compellingly and very persuasively, it was months, it was months, and, in some ways, it was years. And so, it was the months of the stop the steal campaign that riled people up, that brought people to Washington, that sent people off in a direction that was clearly violent. And so, I do think they compellingly made the case.”

