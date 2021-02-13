Cotton: Trump Lawyers Forced ‘a Lot of Uncomfortable Looks and Shifting Seats on the Democratic Side’

During Friday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) applaud the Trump defense team during the impeachment trial underway in the U.S. Senate.

Cotton commended the team’s use of Democrat senators’ own words.

“[L]et me just say what I’ve said since the day the House passed this rushed article of impeachment,” he said. “I think it’s beyond the Senate’s constitutional authority to have a trial to convict and remove from office a man who left office now more than three weeks ago. The second I have to say, the president’s lawyers did a very good job today rebutting the specific charges in that article, as well as highlighting the lack of due process in the House and to a certain degree in the Senate trial as well.”

“They also hoist a lot of Democrats in their own petard,” Cotton continued. “I got to tell you, there are a lot of uncomfortable looks and shifting seats on the Democratic side of the Senate chamber as they played clips of people like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders repeatedly saying that they’re going to fight for this and fight for that. And other senators talking about punching people in the face. Or, for that matter, Kamala Harris talking about how violent unrest in our streets last year was not going to stop, as her own campaign was trying to bail out violent felons. So, I thought was a very strong day for the President’s attorneys today.”

