Lindsey Graham: Using Democrat Model, ‘I Don’t Know How Kamala Harris Doesn’t Get Impeached’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that Republicans will impeach Vice President Kamala Harris if they retake the majority in the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.

Graham said, “I thought the impeachment trial was not only unconstitutional, I condemn what happened on January 6, but the process they used to impeach this president was an affront to rule of law.”

He added, “We’ve opened Pandora’s Box to future presidents. And if you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House. Because she actually bailed out rioters, and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open. So we’ve opened Pandora’s Box here, and I’m sad for the country?”

