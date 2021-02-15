CNN’s Lemon: Harris Didn’t Bail People in Minneapolis Out, She Just Tweeted about a Fund to Help Post Bail, ‘Which Is Entirely Legal’

On Monday’s “CNN Tonight,” host Don Lemon reacted to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) argument that Vice President Kamala Harris could be impeached under the same standard that President Donald Trump was by saying that Harris was tweeting support for a fund that “helped people post bail if they were arrested while protesting.” And “There was no bailing out, right? Kamala Harris tweeted about a fund to help people post bail, which is entirely legal.”

Lemon said, “Graham insists anything Trump said leading up to the deadly insurrection is what Graham calls, and I quote here, ‘politically protected speech.’ Tell that to the family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life after defending lawmakers and our democracy. Well, yesterday, on state TV news, Graham not only defended the former president, claiming the trial was unconstitutional, he threatened someone else with impeachment.”

After playing a clip of Graham stating that Harris could be impeached under the standard that Trump was, Lemon stated, “After the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last spring, thousands of people, including Black Lives Matter supporters, took to the streets. Kamala Harris tweeted support for donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which helped people post bail if they were arrested while protesting. So, let’s set the record straight. There was no bailing out, right? Kamala Harris tweeted about a fund to help people post bail, which is entirely legal.”

He further stated, “Donald Trump incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. People were killed. Our elected representatives had to run for their lives. Our democracy was in peril. There’s no comparison.”

