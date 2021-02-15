Dem NY Assemblyman Kim: Cuomo Is ‘Lying Right Now’ – We Need Investigation by State, Feds, or Commission

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) stated that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is lying about notifying the state legislature about the Department of Justice’s investigation into New York’s nursing homes, and stated that there needs to be an investigation into the nursing homes by either an independent commission, the state’s attorney general, or the federal government “as soon as possible.”

Kim said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:30] “It took us almost two months before the governor decided to change. In fact, a month later, at a press conference, he said he didn’t know about it. He lied. Just like he’s lying right now to today’s press conference about sending notices to the Assembly and Senate that we knew about the Department of Justice investigation. We were not informed, we were not told there was an investigation in August.”

He later added, “If there’s nothing to hide, why didn’t they just hand over the information when we asked for it? The information was available. They could have just disclosed it. But they chose not to. … I do believe we need a thorough investigation, whether that be [an] independent commission or the attorney general or the federal government. And that needs to happen as soon as possible.”

