NEA President: There’s Been ‘No Money’ for Improving Schools for Re-Opening

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” National Education Association President Becky Pringle stated that Congress has to act on funding improved school ventilation because “We’ve been waiting for 11 months, still no money.”

Host Joy Reid asked, “Do you feel comfortable that there’s enough money coming for those older buildings to be safe enough in terms of ventilation?”

Pringle responded, “Of course, there’s not enough money, Joy.”

She added, “We’ve been talking about school infrastructure for how long? Decades, decades. We already have sick buildings that were making especially black and brown students sick before the coronavirus. And now, we’re asking them to go back into those buildings without getting the proper resources in place. So, we’re encouraged by the recovery plan. But here’s the thing, the CDC has laid out the guidelines, and now it’s time to take action. It’s time for Congress to act. We’ve been waiting for 11 months, still no money.”

