Sen. Ron Johnson on McConnell’s Anti-Trump Speech: Our Leader ‘Does Not Reflect’ Our Conference

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said on WISN’s “The Jay Weber Show” that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) speech saying former President Donald Trump was responsible for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol dose not reflect the majority of Republican lawmakers.

The Johnson interview starts at the 53:00 timestamp.

Johnson said, “You got Leader McConnell voting not guilty, not to convict but then just providing a scathing speech on the floor of the Senate that does not reflect, I think, the majority of our conference. I haven’t done a whip check to find out what exactly how everybody thinks but you kinda put two and two together by their votes. So you’ve got our leader out there really representing himself and that is his right to do. But at the same time, he has to realize as our leader, what he says reflects on us. I didn’t particularly like it.”

He added, “We can’t afford to lose in 2022. We have to unity our party, our movement. And their is certainly elements of the Republican Party that never liked Trump and really thinks this is a great opportunity to purge the party of Trump. But as I have been advising my colleagues the group of people who have been supporting Trump, the hundreds of thousands of people that attend those Trump rallies those are people that love this country, that would never have done what happened on January 6 which is why I was not concerned. That is a group of people that love freedom. That is a group of people we need to unity and keep on our side.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN