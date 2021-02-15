Stefanik: ‘The Dam Is Breaking’ Against ‘Bully’ Gov. Cuomo

During a Monday interview on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) slammed “bully” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) for his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic in his state. New York Attorney General Letitia James recently released a report that found Cuomo’s administration “undercounted” the number of coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes in the state by as much as 50 percent.

Although Cuomo was largely applauded by Democratic leadership early in the pandemic, Stefanik railed against Cuomo, describing him as “the worst governor in America” for how he handled the pandemic. She called for an independent investigation into Cuomo’s “obstruction of justice.”

“Just look at Governor Cuomo’s failed record,” Stefanik said. “He is the worst governor in America in terms of how he has handled the COVID crisis, and last week was an absolute bombshell. You had both Democrats and Republicans calling for an independent investigation. I want to see subpoenas both at the state level, the state senate. And state assembly should issue subpoenas immediately, and I want the Department of Justice to launch an independent investigation. We know from the partial transcript that was released by the secretary to the governor that there was obstruction of justice. And this is not about politics. This is about people’s lives. And what was so shameful about the transcript that was released was the secretary to the governor didn’t apologize for the number of deaths, didn’t apologize for the policy, but apologized for the political fallout that faced Democrats. So, it’s a disgrace.”

She continued, “And President Biden needs to keep to his promise — the Department of Justice will be independent from political pressure from Governor Cuomo, who is a Democrat, but the Department of Justice and law enforcement — this prosecution needs to go forward immediately.”

Stefanik added that with both Republicans and Democrats calling for an investigation into Cuomo, “the dam is breaking.”

“Everyone knows Governor Cuomo is a bully; that they bully people within their own party. But this is more important. We are talking about lives that were lost here, so these Democratic state senators and frankly the Democratic congressional delegation needs to grow a spine and grow some political courage and stand up for what’s right — the people of this state who deserve justice. So we will see, but those subpoenas and that investigation should be launched immediately. There is no excuse after last week’s bombshell.”

