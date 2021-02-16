CNN’s Lemon: After Trump, GOP Can’t Say They Don’t Agree with Racists, White Supremacists, Anti-Semites

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Tuesday on “Newsroom” that after former President Donald Trump’s term, the “Republican Party can no longer say that they don’t agree with the insurrectionists, with the bigots, with the racists, with the white supremacists, with the anti-Semites.”

Responding to reports about Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s (R-IL) family disavowing him for voting to impeach Trump, Lemon said, “There’s so much there when it comes to that letter Adam Kinzinger and Republicans and Trump supporters as a whole. Trump supporters have taken over the Republican Party. The Republican Party can no longer say that they don’t agree with the insurrectionists, with the bigots, with the racists, with the white supremacists, with the anti-Semites, because that’s what they have clearly shown through. Their actions, especially over the last five years.”

He continued, “With him showing that letter, first of all, they should probably figure out what Christianity really means, and I think that I would love to ask Adam Kinzinger that, but he has so far refused to come on the show and take questions, but I would like to ask him where were he — and I’m glad that he’s doing it, don’t get me wrong. I think we should take people where they are and then move forward. But I want to know where Republicans like Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney and all of the others, where they were when this stuff was festering in the Republican Party for years? When people even before them when it was the welfare queens and Willie Hortons and Tea Party and effigies of Barack Obama and the bones in his nose and wasn’t born in this country, the Birtherism and all of that, all of the little things that led up to this moment, where were they? I think that people need to really answer for those things because we have to start at the beginning.”

