Dem NY Sen. Rivera: Cuomo ‘Stonewalled us for Seven Months,’ Didn’t Start Coming Clean Until A.G. Investigated

On Tuesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” New York State Sen. and Senate Committee on Health Chair Gustavo Rivera (D) stated that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “stonewalled us for seven months,” on coronavirus and nursing homes even when there were hearings on the matter, and didn’t start coming forward until the state’s Attorney General, Letitia James (D) investigated him.

Host Kate Bolduan asked, “So, his explanation yesterday, did that help explain it for you?”

Rivera responded, “Not particularly. The reality is that even though many folks have lauded Gov. Cuomo’s leadership in comparison to the abomination we had in the White House, he obviously looked competent. And listen, him and his administration can be competent. But in this regard, what they’ve been doing is they’ve been stonewalling us on data for months. We — I co-chaired a series of hearings that were over 30 hours last summer on the impact of COVID-19 on hospitals and nursing homes and he still stonewalled us for seven months, and it was not until the attorney general, who I thank on the record for doing her job, and doing an investigation here, that was the only time that he started to come clean.”

